3967 Howell Park Road

Beautiful spacious 3 level townhouse in sought after Duluth community with award winning school district. This beautifully maintained 4 bd/4 bth home awaits you. Master located on 3rd floor along with 2 separate guest rooms. Master bath features private bathroom his/hers sinks, garden tub and spacious walk-in closet. Bonus room located on 1st floor has access to a private bathroom. Rent includes water, landscaping, access to pool, tennis court and club house. Easy access to I-85, PIB, Buford Hwy. Close to shopping, fine dining, parks and entertainment.