Duluth, GA
3967 Howell Park Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3967 Howell Park Road

3967 Howell Park Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3967 Howell Park Rd, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful spacious 3 level townhouse in sought after Duluth community with award winning school district. This beautifully maintained 4 bd/4 bth home awaits you. Master located on 3rd floor along with 2 separate guest rooms. Master bath features private bathroom his/hers sinks, garden tub and spacious walk-in closet. Bonus room located on 1st floor has access to a private bathroom. Rent includes water, landscaping, access to pool, tennis court and club house. Easy access to I-85, PIB, Buford Hwy. Close to shopping, fine dining, parks and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3967 Howell Park Road have any available units?
3967 Howell Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3967 Howell Park Road have?
Some of 3967 Howell Park Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3967 Howell Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
3967 Howell Park Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3967 Howell Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 3967 Howell Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3967 Howell Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 3967 Howell Park Road does offer parking.
Does 3967 Howell Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3967 Howell Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3967 Howell Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 3967 Howell Park Road has a pool.
Does 3967 Howell Park Road have accessible units?
No, 3967 Howell Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3967 Howell Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3967 Howell Park Road has units with dishwashers.
