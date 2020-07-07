3512 Nutmeg Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Duluth Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Come live in a quiet, convenient neighborhood of Woodehaven. Sidewalks to shopping and dining! Enjoy swim, tennis, walking trails, and even fishing in the lake off the community dock! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story home has recently updated hardwood floors, appliances, windows, HVAC, and roof! This great home also boasts a 2 car carport, separate dining room, and fireplace with gas logs. This home won't last long!



Schools:

Elem: Chattahoochee - Gwinnett

Middle: Duluth

High: Duluth

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Duluth Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE5202688)