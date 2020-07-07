3512 Nutmeg Dr

Amenities
Duluth Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Come live in a quiet, convenient neighborhood of Woodehaven. Sidewalks to shopping and dining! Enjoy swim, tennis, walking trails, and even fishing in the lake off the community dock! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story home has recently updated hardwood floors, appliances, windows, HVAC, and roof! This great home also boasts a 2 car carport, separate dining room, and fireplace with gas logs. This home won't last long!
Schools:
Elem: Chattahoochee - Gwinnett
Middle: Duluth
High: Duluth
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq
Will I qualify to rent for a Duluth Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form
Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!
Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.
(RLNE5202688)