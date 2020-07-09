607 Lakeshore Dr NE

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ed4deed0f9 ---- Updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home in the heart of Atlanta. Short Driving distance to everything Atlanta - Midtown, Ponce City Market, Krog Market and more. Trying to rent just the right rental in Atlanta is a challenge. Downright frustrating in many cases. Those reports of over a \"thousand people a month\" moving Intown are true, and rental inventory is at an all-time low. Many are left with the feeling they will have to snap up almost anything that pops up or be left behind. If you\'ve had ...the discipline to wait for the ideal home to appear, your patience may be rewarded here. Welcome home. And it\'s immediately available for qualified applicants. Call today. $50 application fee