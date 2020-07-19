2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking microwave carpet refrigerator

One level ranch with hardwoods and some carpet. Large wooded yard. Lots of south facing light in living room, dining room and family room. Kitchen has view to family room.3 bedrooms, one has a bathroom with shower. Hall bath is full with tub/shower. Unfinished basement for storage and w/d hookups.

Backyard is partially fenced, but not completely. Shared driveway with house next door. Walk to downtown Decatur. In the Fernbank school district. Close to Emory and CDC. Easy drive to Decatur...or walk. One year lease. Prefer no pets.