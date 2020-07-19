All apartments in Druid Hills
Find more places like 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Druid Hills, GA
/
2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue

2180 West Ponce De Leon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Druid Hills
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2180 West Ponce De Leon Avenue, Druid Hills, GA 30030
Chelsea Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
One level ranch with hardwoods and some carpet. Large wooded yard. Lots of south facing light in living room, dining room and family room. Kitchen has view to family room.3 bedrooms, one has a bathroom with shower. Hall bath is full with tub/shower. Unfinished basement for storage and w/d hookups.
Backyard is partially fenced, but not completely. Shared driveway with house next door. Walk to downtown Decatur. In the Fernbank school district. Close to Emory and CDC. Easy drive to Decatur...or walk. One year lease. Prefer no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue have any available units?
2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue have?
Some of 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue offers parking.
Does 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue have a pool?
No, 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2180 W Ponce De Leon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Druid Hills 1 BedroomsDruid Hills 2 Bedrooms
Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDruid Hills Cheap Places
Druid Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA
Sugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Emory UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLanier Technical College
Life University