1697 Dyson Drive Northeast

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This delightful home located in Atlanta, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal. Just minutes from Druid Hills Golf Club and multiple parks - come home to 1697 Dyson Dr, it has a sophisticated grey exterior and large front yard – pull into the attached garage and step inside. Interior includes beautiful, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features abundant cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave – off the kitchen is a stunning wet bar with built-in storage and sleek black countertop. This home also offers updated ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Move outside to the enormous attached back deck that overlooks the spacious back yard, ready for entertaining, lounging, or play. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/.



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



Move-In Special! Move in by June 30th for HALF OFF 2nd MONTHS RENT!



*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.