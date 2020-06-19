All apartments in Druid Hills
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:20 PM

1697 Dyson Drive Northeast

1697 Dyson Drive Northeast · (762) 220-3407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1697 Dyson Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,565

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Atlanta, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal. Just minutes from Druid Hills Golf Club and multiple parks - come home to 1697 Dyson Dr, it has a sophisticated grey exterior and large front yard – pull into the attached garage and step inside. Interior includes beautiful, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features abundant cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave – off the kitchen is a stunning wet bar with built-in storage and sleek black countertop. This home also offers updated ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Move outside to the enormous attached back deck that overlooks the spacious back yard, ready for entertaining, lounging, or play. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/.

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move-In Special! Move in by June 30th for HALF OFF 2nd MONTHS RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1697 Dyson Drive Northeast have any available units?
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast has a unit available for $2,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1697 Dyson Drive Northeast have?
Some of 1697 Dyson Drive Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1697 Dyson Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1697 Dyson Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1697 Dyson Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1697 Dyson Drive Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1697 Dyson Drive Northeast does offer parking.
Does 1697 Dyson Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1697 Dyson Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1697 Dyson Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 1697 Dyson Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1697 Dyson Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1697 Dyson Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1697 Dyson Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1697 Dyson Drive Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1697 Dyson Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1697 Dyson Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
