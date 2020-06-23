All apartments in Druid Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1371 Normandy Drive NE

1371 Normandy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1371 Normandy Drive, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Light filled condo in the heart of Morningside/Emory/VAHI. Bright, airy, open floor plan complete with spacious living room. French doors lead to a quaint balcony overlooking a tree lined courtyard. Separate dining area next to an updated kitchen with oodles of storage. Two good sized bedrooms. Unit includes a covered parking space directly under the unit. This is a stunning classy space in a fantastic location! Unit rents unfurnished for $1600 or furnished for $1950. This building sits on the National Historic Preservation Registry. Owner/agent. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1371 Normandy Drive NE have any available units?
1371 Normandy Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1371 Normandy Drive NE have?
Some of 1371 Normandy Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1371 Normandy Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1371 Normandy Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1371 Normandy Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1371 Normandy Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1371 Normandy Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1371 Normandy Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 1371 Normandy Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1371 Normandy Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1371 Normandy Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1371 Normandy Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1371 Normandy Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1371 Normandy Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1371 Normandy Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1371 Normandy Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1371 Normandy Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1371 Normandy Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
