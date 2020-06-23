1371 Normandy Drive NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Light filled condo in the heart of Morningside/Emory/VAHI. Bright, airy, open floor plan complete with spacious living room. French doors lead to a quaint balcony overlooking a tree lined courtyard. Separate dining area next to an updated kitchen with oodles of storage. Two good sized bedrooms. Unit includes a covered parking space directly under the unit. This is a stunning classy space in a fantastic location! Unit rents unfurnished for $1600 or furnished for $1950. This building sits on the National Historic Preservation Registry. Owner/agent. Welcome Home!