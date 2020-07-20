All apartments in Druid Hills
Druid Hills, GA
1190 Briarcliff Rd
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:39 PM

1190 Briarcliff Rd

1190 Georgia Highway 42 · No Longer Available
Druid Hills
Morningside - Lenox Park
Cheap Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gyms
Location

1190 Georgia Highway 42, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Large, Bright and Sunny Historic Condo in fantastic location. Stained Concrete Floors. Newer Kitchen and Updated Bath. Walk to Cliff Bus! 1 mile from Emory. Easy Parking. Wonderful Pool! You can beat this one for the price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1190 Briarcliff Rd have any available units?
1190 Briarcliff Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1190 Briarcliff Rd have?
Some of 1190 Briarcliff Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1190 Briarcliff Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1190 Briarcliff Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1190 Briarcliff Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1190 Briarcliff Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1190 Briarcliff Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1190 Briarcliff Rd offers parking.
Does 1190 Briarcliff Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1190 Briarcliff Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1190 Briarcliff Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1190 Briarcliff Rd has a pool.
Does 1190 Briarcliff Rd have accessible units?
No, 1190 Briarcliff Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1190 Briarcliff Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1190 Briarcliff Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1190 Briarcliff Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1190 Briarcliff Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
