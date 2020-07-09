All apartments in Druid Hills
1173 Briarcliff Road NE
1173 Briarcliff Road NE

1173 Georgia Highway 42 · No Longer Available
Location

1173 Georgia Highway 42, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Druid Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e0708ac0e9 ---- Welcome Home!! Lovely 2BR/1BA in Virginia Highlands!! Features the ideal floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors, SS Appliances, and beautiful tile bathroom. There is a backyard with a deck as well. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Washer/Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 Briarcliff Road NE have any available units?
1173 Briarcliff Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1173 Briarcliff Road NE have?
Some of 1173 Briarcliff Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1173 Briarcliff Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
1173 Briarcliff Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 Briarcliff Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 1173 Briarcliff Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1173 Briarcliff Road NE offer parking?
No, 1173 Briarcliff Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 1173 Briarcliff Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1173 Briarcliff Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 Briarcliff Road NE have a pool?
No, 1173 Briarcliff Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 1173 Briarcliff Road NE have accessible units?
No, 1173 Briarcliff Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 Briarcliff Road NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1173 Briarcliff Road NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1173 Briarcliff Road NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1173 Briarcliff Road NE has units with air conditioning.

