Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet cafe dog park fire pit gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed parking business center clubhouse hot tub

Lakeside at Arbor Place is a distinctive and unique apartment community conveniently located in Douglasville, GA, one of West Atlanta’s most desirable suburbs. With immediate access to I-20, Lakeside at Arbor Place is perfectly situated to offer the best of suburban living while maintaining excellent connectivity to major employers. Within minutes is a variety of restaurants, shops and the Arbor Place Mall. Our one, two and three bedroom residences offer newly renovated interiors featuring black appliances, brushed nickel hardware and vinyl flooring throughout. Community features include a refreshing pool with leisure deck, a 6 acre lake with fountain, fire pit, tennis court, modern fitness center, dog park and playground.