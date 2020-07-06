8746 Puett Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court

LARGEST FLOOR PLAN IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD!!! This beautiful, well maintained home is just two minutes from I-20 and less than 5 minutes from all your shopping, dining, and entertainment! Open, spacious floorplan with gorgeous hardwoods and high, coffered ceilings throughout. Two story foyer, separate living room and dining rooms. Sunken family/theater room! Huge master suite with vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet, hardwoods. Spacious secondary bedrooms feature jack and jill suite. Nice sized yard, patio on back. Swim/tennis community.