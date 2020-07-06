All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:28 AM

8746 Puett Dr

8746 Puett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8746 Puett Drive, Douglasville, GA 30135
Slater Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
LARGEST FLOOR PLAN IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD!!! This beautiful, well maintained home is just two minutes from I-20 and less than 5 minutes from all your shopping, dining, and entertainment! Open, spacious floorplan with gorgeous hardwoods and high, coffered ceilings throughout. Two story foyer, separate living room and dining rooms. Sunken family/theater room! Huge master suite with vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet, hardwoods. Spacious secondary bedrooms feature jack and jill suite. Nice sized yard, patio on back. Swim/tennis community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8746 Puett Dr have any available units?
8746 Puett Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8746 Puett Dr have?
Some of 8746 Puett Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8746 Puett Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8746 Puett Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8746 Puett Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8746 Puett Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 8746 Puett Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8746 Puett Dr offers parking.
Does 8746 Puett Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8746 Puett Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8746 Puett Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8746 Puett Dr has a pool.
Does 8746 Puett Dr have accessible units?
No, 8746 Puett Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8746 Puett Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8746 Puett Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

