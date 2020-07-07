All apartments in Douglasville
8640 Club Dr

8640 Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8640 Club Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
yoga
key fob access
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
yoga
Short or Long Term Lease Option.

The unit is setup to accommodate one individual or a couple. It's equipped with a full size slate bed with memory foam mattress, a night stand, a storage chest, workstation and chair. The tenant will have access to their own keyless entrance, private full bathroom and living room with a small kitchenette. The living room has a leather couch, love seat, and a 43' Smart TV. The kitchenette has a mini fridge, convection oven/microwave, sink, and cabinets (include dishes, utensils, cookware and a electric hotplate/cooktop). Utilities include central air & heat, water, wifi, cable, and security alarm. Laundry expense not included. Off road parking.

The property is located downtown Douglasville in a quiet neighborhood and friendly community. Walking distance to restaurants, library, golfing, yoga studio, community activities, convention center, and emergency responders. Approx. 5 minute drive to I20, medical care/hospital, shopping, and variety of entertainment.

Public transportation available via ConnectDouglas (a Douglas county fixed route bus service).
A cat or small house trained dog s Talk!***
Let me know your story and what rental budget you can commit to monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8640 Club Dr have any available units?
8640 Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8640 Club Dr have?
Some of 8640 Club Dr's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8640 Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8640 Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8640 Club Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8640 Club Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8640 Club Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8640 Club Dr offers parking.
Does 8640 Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8640 Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8640 Club Dr have a pool?
No, 8640 Club Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8640 Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 8640 Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8640 Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8640 Club Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

