8640 Club Dr

Short or Long Term Lease Option.



The unit is setup to accommodate one individual or a couple. It's equipped with a full size slate bed with memory foam mattress, a night stand, a storage chest, workstation and chair. The tenant will have access to their own keyless entrance, private full bathroom and living room with a small kitchenette. The living room has a leather couch, love seat, and a 43' Smart TV. The kitchenette has a mini fridge, convection oven/microwave, sink, and cabinets (include dishes, utensils, cookware and a electric hotplate/cooktop). Utilities include central air & heat, water, wifi, cable, and security alarm. Laundry expense not included. Off road parking.



The property is located downtown Douglasville in a quiet neighborhood and friendly community. Walking distance to restaurants, library, golfing, yoga studio, community activities, convention center, and emergency responders. Approx. 5 minute drive to I20, medical care/hospital, shopping, and variety of entertainment.



Public transportation available via ConnectDouglas (a Douglas county fixed route bus service).

Let me know your story and what rental budget you can commit to monthly.