7747 Melanie Drive

Great updated split foyer home with a spacious living room and dining area. This home has an awesome updated kitchen featuring white cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The neutral painted walls through out the home is ideal for you to add your personal style of decor. After a hard day you can retreat to the master bedroom along with the private bathroom. The wonderful finished basement is great for a home theater, recreation room, or home office. An added bonus is the lovely.wooded home-site. This home is pet friendly and move in ready. Applications can be submitted online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.