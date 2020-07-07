All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7747 Melanie Drive

7747 Melanie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7747 Melanie Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134
Stonecreek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Great updated split foyer home with a spacious living room and dining area. This home has an awesome updated kitchen featuring white cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The neutral painted walls through out the home is ideal for you to add your personal style of decor. After a hard day you can retreat to the master bedroom along with the private bathroom. The wonderful finished basement is great for a home theater, recreation room, or home office. An added bonus is the lovely.wooded home-site. This home is pet friendly and move in ready. Applications can be submitted online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7747 Melanie Drive have any available units?
7747 Melanie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7747 Melanie Drive have?
Some of 7747 Melanie Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7747 Melanie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7747 Melanie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7747 Melanie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7747 Melanie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7747 Melanie Drive offer parking?
No, 7747 Melanie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7747 Melanie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7747 Melanie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7747 Melanie Drive have a pool?
No, 7747 Melanie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7747 Melanie Drive have accessible units?
No, 7747 Melanie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7747 Melanie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7747 Melanie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

