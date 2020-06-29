Amenities

patio / balcony media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities media room

7368 Essex Drive Available 11/08/19 WOW!!!....THIS IS A WONDERFUL HOME LOCATED IN DOUGLASVILLE -

THIS HOME OFFER SUPER LARGE.....MEDIA ROOM DOWNSTAIRS WITH CUSTOM BUILT IN SHELVES AND SURROUND SOUND.



THERE IS ALSO AN EXTRA FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS NEAR MEDIA ROOM / BONUS ROOM.



COME ENJOY COOKOUTS WITH FRIENDS ON LARGE PATIO OVERLOOKING PRIVATE...........FENCED BACK YARD.



GREAT LOCATION.....CLOSE TO ATLANTA AIRPORT



EASTSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

STEWART MIDDLE SCHOOL

LITHIA SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL



THIS IS A GREAT HOUSE....WILL LEASE QUICKLY.



IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO VIEW THIS HOME, PLEASE CALL...........US FOR EASY APPOINTMENT.



HERITAGE HOME RENTALS

8329 OFFICE PARK DRIVE

DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134

678-504-8650 Office - 678-504-8602 - Fax



REQUIREMENTS:

1. No Evictions

2. 5 Years Current Rental History ( you must be on the lease or own your own home) Rental history does not include renting from family/friends. We verify all address on credit report

3. If you have a bankruptcy or a foreclosure you will be charged a double deposit including last month's rent

4. Must Make 3x's the rent

5. We do not Accept Sec 8 or Housing Vouchers

6. We also run a credit and Background check

7. Must be on your Job at least a year or previous job at least 2 years

*Application fee's are non-refundable



Heritage Home Rentals, LLC

8329 Office Park Drive

Douglasville, GA 30134

678-540-8650 ( Office )

678-540-8602 ( Fax )

www.rentwithheritage.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2001792)