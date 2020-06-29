All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 7368 Essex Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
7368 Essex Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

7368 Essex Drive

7368 Essex Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7368 Essex Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

patio / balcony
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
7368 Essex Drive Available 11/08/19 WOW!!!....THIS IS A WONDERFUL HOME LOCATED IN DOUGLASVILLE -
THIS HOME OFFER SUPER LARGE.....MEDIA ROOM DOWNSTAIRS WITH CUSTOM BUILT IN SHELVES AND SURROUND SOUND.

THERE IS ALSO AN EXTRA FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS NEAR MEDIA ROOM / BONUS ROOM.

COME ENJOY COOKOUTS WITH FRIENDS ON LARGE PATIO OVERLOOKING PRIVATE...........FENCED BACK YARD.

GREAT LOCATION.....CLOSE TO ATLANTA AIRPORT

EASTSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
STEWART MIDDLE SCHOOL
LITHIA SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL

THIS IS A GREAT HOUSE....WILL LEASE QUICKLY.

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO VIEW THIS HOME, PLEASE CALL...........US FOR EASY APPOINTMENT.

HERITAGE HOME RENTALS
8329 OFFICE PARK DRIVE
DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134
678-504-8650 Office - 678-504-8602 - Fax

REQUIREMENTS:
1. No Evictions
2. 5 Years Current Rental History ( you must be on the lease or own your own home) Rental history does not include renting from family/friends. We verify all address on credit report
3. If you have a bankruptcy or a foreclosure you will be charged a double deposit including last month's rent
4. Must Make 3x's the rent
5. We do not Accept Sec 8 or Housing Vouchers
6. We also run a credit and Background check
7. Must be on your Job at least a year or previous job at least 2 years
*Application fee's are non-refundable

Heritage Home Rentals, LLC
8329 Office Park Drive
Douglasville, GA 30134
678-540-8650 ( Office )
678-540-8602 ( Fax )
www.rentwithheritage.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2001792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7368 Essex Drive have any available units?
7368 Essex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 7368 Essex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7368 Essex Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7368 Essex Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7368 Essex Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 7368 Essex Drive offer parking?
No, 7368 Essex Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7368 Essex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7368 Essex Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7368 Essex Drive have a pool?
No, 7368 Essex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7368 Essex Drive have accessible units?
No, 7368 Essex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7368 Essex Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7368 Essex Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7368 Essex Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7368 Essex Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College