Last updated October 3 2019

7335 Hunters Ridge Dr

7335 Hunters Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7335 Hunters Ridge Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1 private unfurnished bedroom and a shared bathroom. It is a split-level home. Utilities are included in rent. This room is off the Main living level. No Cable in the house there is internet and you can stream tv from it. Looking for a Male House mate prefer 2nd shift or 3rd shift working. Kitchen and living room are common area. I am one of the house mates. I have 4 cats which stay in my room most of the time but do wonder the house when I am home. Application is in paper form. I need to see current pay stub, will make a copy of your ID and prefer Money order/ or check for rent. If interested please contact me by phone leave a message as I work and do not all ways have my phone on me.

Rent is as follows
$400 For the room

With the following $100 more a month if you have a 2nd tenant.

If you have a dog you have to supply a pen for them in the back yard. So as other people can use the yard without the dog join them on what they are doing.

TENANTS AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING:
1) to accept the dwelling "as is," having already inspected it.
2) to keep yard and garbage areas clean, will take out there garbage.
3) to keep from making loud noises and disturbances and to play music and broadcast programs at all times so as not to disturb other people's peace and quiet.
4) not to paint the dwelling without first getting Owner(s) written permission.
5) to park motor vehicles in the assigned space and to keep that space clean of oil drippings and grease.
6) not to repair motor vehicle on the premises.
7) to allow Owner(s) to inspect the dwelling, work on it, or show it to prospective tenants at any and all reasonable times.
8) not to keep any liquid-filled furniture in this dwelling.
9) to pay rent by check or money order made out to the Owner(s) (returned checks will have applicable late payment fees).
10) to pay for repairs of all damage, they or their guests have caused.
11) to pay for any windows broken in the dwelling while they live there.
12) to not install window AC/heat units. Can have the free standing units but have to keep water empty. Small space heater allowed but need to be radiator type.
13) to not smoke, or vape inside the house. If smoking outside will not litter butts on ground. Or other trash from smoking.
14) to give owner 2 weeks to repair an item that faults/fail
15) Will not leave food out. As to thaw or walk away. There are animals in the house.
16) Will clean dishes use by self and keep cooking area clean. Any cook ware that is not your own is clear of food and ready for someone else to use once done cooking.
17) Shared bathroom is everyone responsibility to keep clean. You will supply your own toiletry items.
18) If you want a small fridge in the room it is $15 more a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

