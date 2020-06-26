All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 6835 West Woodridge Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
6835 West Woodridge Place
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

6835 West Woodridge Place

6835 West Woodridge Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6835 West Woodridge Place, Douglasville, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Wonderfully maintained home boasts gorgeous hardwood flooring, brick accent walls, vaulted ceilings, tile flooring, and tons of unique features. This spacious 3BR 2BA home has a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and opens to the dining area which can easily accommodate extended family gatherings. A formal living room plus an add'l family room/rec room, master bedroom with walk-in closet, and a great deck sized the length of the home make for a great comfortable abode. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6835 West Woodridge Place have any available units?
6835 West Woodridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6835 West Woodridge Place have?
Some of 6835 West Woodridge Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6835 West Woodridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
6835 West Woodridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6835 West Woodridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 6835 West Woodridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 6835 West Woodridge Place offer parking?
No, 6835 West Woodridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 6835 West Woodridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6835 West Woodridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6835 West Woodridge Place have a pool?
No, 6835 West Woodridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 6835 West Woodridge Place have accessible units?
No, 6835 West Woodridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6835 West Woodridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6835 West Woodridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College