Lease to own this 3 bedroom 2 bath home! (Video tour) - www.GotOurHome.com to schedule a viewing



880 Westgard Ct, Douglasville, GA 30134 three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has a one-car garage and a large backyard with a spacious deck. This home, situated in a well-kept neighborhood, boasts brand new carpet floors throughout as well as brand new black appliances in the kitchen. It has also been freshly painted and new vinyl floors were installed in the kitchen. Other features include: a living room with vaulted ceilings and a gas-burning fireplace; a dining room with a chandelier; and a master bedroom with an attached bathroom.



Lease to Own Program:

-550+ credit score

-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment

-No previous evictions and landlord debt

-3-year lease minimum

-There is an upfront option/down payment due which is applied towards purchase price.

-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+

-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit.

-Gross monthly income must meet 3x's rent or more

-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years

-Criminal Background check

-NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS AT THIS TIME



