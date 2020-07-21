All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

880 Westgard Ct

880 Westgard Court · No Longer Available
Location

880 Westgard Court, Douglas County, GA 30134

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease to own this 3 bedroom 2 bath home! (Video tour) - www.GotOurHome.com to schedule a viewing

880 Westgard Ct, Douglasville, GA 30134 three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has a one-car garage and a large backyard with a spacious deck. This home, situated in a well-kept neighborhood, boasts brand new carpet floors throughout as well as brand new black appliances in the kitchen. It has also been freshly painted and new vinyl floors were installed in the kitchen. Other features include: a living room with vaulted ceilings and a gas-burning fireplace; a dining room with a chandelier; and a master bedroom with an attached bathroom.

Lease to Own Program:
-550+ credit score
-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment
-No previous evictions and landlord debt
-3-year lease minimum
-There is an upfront option/down payment due which is applied towards purchase price.
-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+
-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit.
-Gross monthly income must meet 3x's rent or more
-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years
-Criminal Background check
-NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS AT THIS TIME

(RLNE2751520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 Westgard Ct have any available units?
880 Westgard Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 880 Westgard Ct have?
Some of 880 Westgard Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace.
Is 880 Westgard Ct currently offering any rent specials?
880 Westgard Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 Westgard Ct pet-friendly?
No, 880 Westgard Ct is not pet friendly.
Does 880 Westgard Ct offer parking?
Yes, 880 Westgard Ct offers parking.
Does 880 Westgard Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 Westgard Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 Westgard Ct have a pool?
No, 880 Westgard Ct does not have a pool.
Does 880 Westgard Ct have accessible units?
No, 880 Westgard Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 880 Westgard Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 880 Westgard Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 880 Westgard Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 880 Westgard Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
