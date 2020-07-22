7238 Banks Mill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.

Looking for a place to put down roots? Recently updated and features loads of character, this home is a perfect place to call home. For example, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an APPLIANCE PACKAGE ( stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher) so you can start cooking in style as soon as you move in. The kitchen also features WHITE CABINETRY and GRANITE counter tops which adds a touch of elegance to this ample sized kitchen. The living room is warm and cozy thanks to the plush carpeting and the neutral color scheme that will complement any style of decor. In addition to all this, the bathrooms have been updated with stylish fixtures and granite counter tops. The same standard of decor continue in the bedrooms, like the plush carpeting which is a plus for added comfort. As a bonus the backyard is fenced and offers a p

