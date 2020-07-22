All apartments in Douglas County
7238 Banks Mill Road
7238 Banks Mill Road

7238 Banks Mill Rd · No Longer Available
7238 Banks Mill Rd, Douglas County, GA 30135

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.
Looking for a place to put down roots? Recently updated and features loads of character, this home is a perfect place to call home. For example, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an APPLIANCE PACKAGE ( stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher) so you can start cooking in style as soon as you move in. The kitchen also features WHITE CABINETRY and GRANITE counter tops which adds a touch of elegance to this ample sized kitchen. The living room is warm and cozy thanks to the plush carpeting and the neutral color scheme that will complement any style of decor. In addition to all this, the bathrooms have been updated with stylish fixtures and granite counter tops. The same standard of decor continue in the bedrooms, like the plush carpeting which is a plus for added comfort. As a bonus the backyard is fenced and offers a p
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 7238 Banks Mill Road have any available units?
7238 Banks Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 7238 Banks Mill Road have?
Some of 7238 Banks Mill Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7238 Banks Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
7238 Banks Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7238 Banks Mill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7238 Banks Mill Road is pet friendly.
Does 7238 Banks Mill Road offer parking?
No, 7238 Banks Mill Road does not offer parking.
Does 7238 Banks Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7238 Banks Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7238 Banks Mill Road have a pool?
No, 7238 Banks Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 7238 Banks Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 7238 Banks Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7238 Banks Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7238 Banks Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7238 Banks Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7238 Banks Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
