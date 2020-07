Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

4bd/2.5ba home for lease in Douglasville - $1475/month - Nice size home in Natures Point, just waiting for the right family! Located in the highly desirable Douglasville school district, Separate living and dining room - family and breakfast area. Large flat backyard for children. Large Mstr with walk-in closets and separate shower and garden tub.



Marketed by MC 3 Properties - Div. of DREM Realty

Professionally Managed



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4635204)