Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Split foyer; Finished room in basement, 1 car garage. Convenient to I-20 in Douglasville



This home includes Stove & dishwasher. A frig is provided as is.



Viewing is by special showing.

Showing M-F 10-5pm, Sat 10-12pm. Please call an hour before to confirm. Applications same day as viewing qualify for special price and $0 Deposit special. ($25 per adult app fee). 4085 Midway Rd; Douglasville 30134. 770-942-4972



Preliminary Video: https://youtu.be/LGKPNQPiaZg