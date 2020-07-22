All apartments in Douglas County
4125 Jackie Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 10:15 PM

4125 Jackie Drive

4125 Jackie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4125 Jackie Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! The spacious living room is filled with loads of natural light that enhances the wood style flooing. In addition to this it recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the eat in kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. You can either to dine in the formal dining room, kitchen area, or on the patio! As a bonus, the bedrooms and updated bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Jackie Drive have any available units?
4125 Jackie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 4125 Jackie Drive have?
Some of 4125 Jackie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Jackie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Jackie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Jackie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 Jackie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4125 Jackie Drive offer parking?
No, 4125 Jackie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4125 Jackie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 Jackie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Jackie Drive have a pool?
No, 4125 Jackie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Jackie Drive have accessible units?
No, 4125 Jackie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Jackie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Jackie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4125 Jackie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4125 Jackie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
