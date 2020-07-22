4125 Jackie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! The spacious living room is filled with loads of natural light that enhances the wood style flooing. In addition to this it recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the eat in kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. You can either to dine in the formal dining room, kitchen area, or on the patio! As a bonus, the bedrooms and updated bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.