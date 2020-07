3022 Creekbend Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool hot tub tennis court

GORGEOUS HOME / UPGRADES GALLORE/ POPULAR ANNAWAKEE FALLS - SWIM / TENNIS SUBDIVISION - WOW!!…. COME SEE THIS AMAZING BRICK HOME IN THE POPULAR ANNAWAKEE FALLS SWIM / TENNIS COMMUNITY.



THIS HOME HAS UPGRADES GALORE.....OWNERS THOUGHT OF EVERYTHING TO MAKE THIS AN AMAZING HOUSE TO CALL HOME!!!!



HOA AMENITIES ARE NOT INCLUDED THIS HOME!



HOME IS OCCUPIED!!!....PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE UP TO PROPERTY, WALK AROUND THE HOME OR KNOCK ON DOOR. PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION.



HOME OFFERS A BEAUTIFUL ENTRANCE WITH CUSTOM PAINT, 2 STORY FOYER WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND AMAZING PLATNIUM WINDOW.



ENJOY THE LUXURY OF A GORGEOUS LIBRARY WITH FRENCH DOORS. THIS ROOM CAN ALSO BE USED AS AN OFFICE OR STUDY.



GORGEOUS OPEN LIVINGROOM WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND MARBLE FIREPLACE AND PICTURE WINDOWS.



A CHEF'S DREAM - AN AMAZING GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL CABINETS, SOLID SURFACE COUNTERS AND ISLANDER AND PLENTY OF ROOM FOR A BREAKFAST TABLE.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED!!!!



STAINLESS STOVE AND DISHWASHER AND BLACK SIDE BY SIDE DOOR FRIDGE.



HOME HAS A GORGEOUS SEPARATE FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, ELEGANT TRIM LARGE PICTURE WINDOW AND NATURAL LIGHTING.



THERE IS ALSO HAS A FORMAL FAMILY ROOM / DEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND LARGE PICTURE WINDOWS.



ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS. GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM UPSTAIRS IS SUPER SPACIOUS WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER SPA BATH OFFERS SEPARATE VANITIES, JACUZZI AND SEPARATE SHOWER.



THIS HOME OFFERS 4 SUPER LARGE BEDROOMS WITH LARGE PICTURE WINDOWS AND SPACIOUS CLOSETS.



ENJOY COOKOUTS WITH FRIENDS ON LARGE PATIO OVERLOOKING VERY LARGE PRIVATE BACK YARD.



****** SWIM/TENNIS COMMUNITY******



HOME IS IN POPULAR ANNEEWAKEE FALLS SUBDIVISION WITH GORGEOUS CLUBHOUSE.....AMAZING OLYMPIC SIZE POOL, LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS AND WONDERFUL PLAYGROUND. THIS COMMUNITY ALSO OFFER WALKING TRAILS.



THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE UP TO PROPERTY, WALK AROUND HOME OR KNOCK ON DOOR.

THIS PRICE IS FOR A 2 YEAR LEASE. A 1 YEAR LEASE IS $50.00 ADDITIONAL EACH MONTH.



SCHOOLS ARE...............



NEW MANCHESTER ELEMENTARY

FACTORY SHOALS MIDDLE

NEW MANCHESTER HIGH



REQUIREMENTS:

1. No Evictions

2. 5 Years Current Rental History ( you must be on the lease or own your own home) Rental history does not include renting from family/friends. We verify all address on credit report

3. If you have a bankruptcy or a foreclosure you will be charged a double deposit including last month's rent

4. Must Make 3x's the rent

5. We do not Accept Sec 8 or Housing Vouchers

6. We also run a credit and Background check

7. Must be on your Job at least a year or previous job at least 2 years

8. Dispoossessory (to be discussed)

9. Must have good verifiable rental history

10. We do not offer short term lease.

*Applications are non-refundable



*Application fees are non-refundable



CALL FOR EASY APPOINTMENT!!



HERITAGE HOME RENTALS

8329 OFFICE PARK DRIVE

DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135

678-540-8650 ( OFFICE )

678-540-8602 ( FAX )

www.RentWithHeritage.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3791594)