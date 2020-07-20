All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 2069 Hillcrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
2069 Hillcrest Drive
Last updated May 13 2019 at 7:28 PM

2069 Hillcrest Drive

2069 Hillcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2069 Hillcrest Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***Ask About Move In Specials*** 3BR 1.5 BA Ranch features open concept kitchen and large, separate Dining Room. Double Glass Sliding doors lets in plenty of light and leads to backyard. Carport with separate entry to kitchen. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Neighborhood: unknown
High school: Lithia Springs Comprehensive High School
Middle school: Chestnut Log Middle School
Elementary school: Mount Carmel Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2069 Hillcrest Drive have any available units?
2069 Hillcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 2069 Hillcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2069 Hillcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2069 Hillcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2069 Hillcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 2069 Hillcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2069 Hillcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 2069 Hillcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2069 Hillcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2069 Hillcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 2069 Hillcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2069 Hillcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2069 Hillcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2069 Hillcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2069 Hillcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2069 Hillcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2069 Hillcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk
Villa Rica, GA 30180
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College