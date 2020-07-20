1981 Sunset Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Extra large family room, Master walk in closet and jacuzzi tub, screen porch, 1 acre lot



Viewing video: https://youtu.be/kPROEscXtSQ



Home is shown in person within 30 days of available date. Office is 770-942-4972 to set up an appointment.