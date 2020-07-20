Rent Calculator
Home
Douglas County, GA
1981 Sunset Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:54 AM
1981 Sunset Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1981 Sunset Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Extra large family room, Master walk in closet and jacuzzi tub, screen porch, 1 acre lot
Viewing video: https://youtu.be/kPROEscXtSQ
Home is shown in person within 30 days of available date. Office is 770-942-4972 to set up an appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1981 Sunset Drive have any available units?
1981 Sunset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Douglas County, GA
What amenities does 1981 Sunset Drive have?
Some of 1981 Sunset Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
Is 1981 Sunset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1981 Sunset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1981 Sunset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1981 Sunset Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Douglas County
Does 1981 Sunset Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1981 Sunset Drive offers parking.
Does 1981 Sunset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1981 Sunset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1981 Sunset Drive have a pool?
No, 1981 Sunset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1981 Sunset Drive have accessible units?
No, 1981 Sunset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1981 Sunset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1981 Sunset Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1981 Sunset Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1981 Sunset Drive has units with air conditioning.
