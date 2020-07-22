All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:44 AM

1498 Falls Creek Trace · No Longer Available
1498 Falls Creek Trace, Douglas County, GA 30134

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Ranch, 1 car garage, privacy fence in back yard; vaulted living room, ceiling fans, pool/tennis community
Video viewing: https://youtu.be/Hq53PgA9pso. Home is shown in person the last 30 days of notice. By lockbox when vacant by calling 770-942-4972 an hour before going out and then from the home for the lockbox code. M-F 10-5pm. Sat 10-12pm.
Utilities are GA Power, any gas supplier; any trash company; and Douglas WSA
$300 cleaning fee is prepaid with $0 deposit special.

This home includes stove & dishwasher.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1498 Fall Creek Trace have any available units?
1498 Fall Creek Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 1498 Fall Creek Trace have?
Some of 1498 Fall Creek Trace's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1498 Fall Creek Trace currently offering any rent specials?
1498 Fall Creek Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1498 Fall Creek Trace pet-friendly?
No, 1498 Fall Creek Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 1498 Fall Creek Trace offer parking?
Yes, 1498 Fall Creek Trace offers parking.
Does 1498 Fall Creek Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1498 Fall Creek Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1498 Fall Creek Trace have a pool?
Yes, 1498 Fall Creek Trace has a pool.
Does 1498 Fall Creek Trace have accessible units?
No, 1498 Fall Creek Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 1498 Fall Creek Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1498 Fall Creek Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 1498 Fall Creek Trace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1498 Fall Creek Trace has units with air conditioning.
