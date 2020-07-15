Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.avondaletownhomes.com



Now leasing ultra spacious 3 bedroom townhomes just minutes from Decatur Square.



Features:

-Fully equipped kitchen

-Private patio

-Huge walk-in closet

-New modern flooring throughout

-W/D connections



Welcome home to Avondale Townhomes, located in a secluded community in historic Decatur. The community is set on park like grounds with a beautiful swimming pool, playground and picnic areas on site. Located just minutes from Virginia Highlands and Perimeter Mall our community provides access to a variety of popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Take a stroll through Downtown Decatur or experience the exotic at the Dekalb Farmers Market. We also have direct highway access to I-285, 78, and 85, and along MARTA bus routes 111, 116, and 119 ensuring a convenient home that you will love.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

•Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)

•Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:

-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units

-No evictions in the last 10 years

-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement

-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years

-No Criminal Record



-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online

-Administrative fee $150 - non-refundable, due at lease signing

-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.

-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.

-First month’s rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated



