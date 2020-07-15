All apartments in DeKalb County
Avondale Townhomes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

Avondale Townhomes

1055 Holcombe Rd · (404) 254-4068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1055 Holcombe Rd, DeKalb County, GA 30032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Classic 3Bed/1.5Bath Townhome · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1261 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.avondaletownhomes.com

Now leasing ultra spacious 3 bedroom townhomes just minutes from Decatur Square.

Features:
-Fully equipped kitchen
-Private patio
-Huge walk-in closet
-New modern flooring throughout
-W/D connections

Welcome home to Avondale Townhomes, located in a secluded community in historic Decatur. The community is set on park like grounds with a beautiful swimming pool, playground and picnic areas on site. Located just minutes from Virginia Highlands and Perimeter Mall our community provides access to a variety of popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Take a stroll through Downtown Decatur or experience the exotic at the Dekalb Farmers Market. We also have direct highway access to I-285, 78, and 85, and along MARTA bus routes 111, 116, and 119 ensuring a convenient home that you will love.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
•Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)
•Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:
-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units
-No evictions in the last 10 years
-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement
-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years
-No Criminal Record

-Application fee is non-refundable  $50/person in-person or $65/person online
-Administrative fee $150 - non-refundable, due at lease signing
-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.
-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.
-First month’s rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated

(RLNE4575684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avondale Townhomes have any available units?
Avondale Townhomes has a unit available for $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Avondale Townhomes have?
Some of Avondale Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avondale Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Avondale Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avondale Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Avondale Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Avondale Townhomes offer parking?
No, Avondale Townhomes does not offer parking.
Does Avondale Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Avondale Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Avondale Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Avondale Townhomes has a pool.
Does Avondale Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Avondale Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Avondale Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avondale Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Avondale Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
No, Avondale Townhomes does not have units with air conditioning.
