Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8373 Lake Drive
8373 Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8373 Lake Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30039
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious, renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is move in ready! You'll love the recent renovations, convenient location, and most of all, great price! Please contact us today to set up a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8373 Lake Drive have any available units?
8373 Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 8373 Lake Drive have?
Some of 8373 Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8373 Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8373 Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8373 Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8373 Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 8373 Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8373 Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 8373 Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8373 Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8373 Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 8373 Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8373 Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 8373 Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8373 Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8373 Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8373 Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8373 Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
