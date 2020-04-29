All apartments in DeKalb County
6249 Hillandale Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6249 Hillandale Dr

6249 Hillandale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6249 Hillandale Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3-BR 2-BA w/ W/D Connections in City of Stonecrest along I-20 East Corridor!!!

Windward Forest provides fantastic accessibility from Downtown Atlanta to Conyers and everything in between. The immediate area is home to major employers, including the 1.3 million square foot Mall at Stonecrest and DeKalb Medical at Hillandale. In addition to a long list of shopping venues, the neighborhood offers plenty of quality dining and entertainment options.

With four floor plans to choose from, one, two, three and four-bedrooms, Windward Forest is sure to meet your needs whether youre a student, working professional, active adult or a family.

Windward Forest highlights include:
- Total Electric
- Full-size washer/dryer connections in 2, 3 and 4-BR units
- Private Covered Patio or Balcony
- Pet Friendly
- Swimming Pool
- Picnic area with grill
- Playground
- Clothes Care Center
- Dedicated dog areas with clean-up stations

(RLNE4396745)

(RLNE4548685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6249 Hillandale Dr have any available units?
6249 Hillandale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 6249 Hillandale Dr have?
Some of 6249 Hillandale Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6249 Hillandale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6249 Hillandale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6249 Hillandale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6249 Hillandale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6249 Hillandale Dr offer parking?
No, 6249 Hillandale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6249 Hillandale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6249 Hillandale Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6249 Hillandale Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6249 Hillandale Dr has a pool.
Does 6249 Hillandale Dr have accessible units?
No, 6249 Hillandale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6249 Hillandale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6249 Hillandale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6249 Hillandale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6249 Hillandale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
