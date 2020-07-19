All apartments in DeKalb County
480 Hambrick Rd
Last updated July 18 2019 at 8:44 AM

480 Hambrick Rd

480 Hambrick Road · No Longer Available
Location

480 Hambrick Road, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amenities
Washer/Dryer Connections in all units
Vaulted Ceiling
Attic Storage
Single Story Apartment Home
Pet Friendly
Rental Terms
Rent: $735.45
Application Fee: $50
Available Now
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Small dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Hambrick Rd have any available units?
480 Hambrick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 480 Hambrick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
480 Hambrick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Hambrick Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 480 Hambrick Rd is pet friendly.
Does 480 Hambrick Rd offer parking?
No, 480 Hambrick Rd does not offer parking.
Does 480 Hambrick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Hambrick Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Hambrick Rd have a pool?
No, 480 Hambrick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 480 Hambrick Rd have accessible units?
No, 480 Hambrick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Hambrick Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 480 Hambrick Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 480 Hambrick Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 480 Hambrick Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
