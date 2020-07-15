All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4436 Highland Rd

4436 Highland Road · No Longer Available
Location

4436 Highland Road, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****BRAND NEW LISTING***READY FOR DECEMBER MOVE-IN**** - ****BRAND NEW LISTING***READY FOR DECEMBER MOVE-IN****

*****Lovely 3br/2ba Ranch***** Move-in READY!!!***** BIG BACK YARD

Adorable home with a rocking chair front that opens up to an open floor plan and lots of room. This home features a nice living room that's open to the eat-in kitchen and laundry area. The Home has been NEWLY RENOVATED with lots of upgrades....beautiful floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and much more.
This home also has a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid for by landlord and included in the rent. Once you walk in this home, you'll know that you are home!!! Very close to Schools, Grocery Shopping, Marta bus line, and Major Highways.

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.
Send emails of interest to:
Kimberly@granvillemanagement.net.
****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****

(RLNE4548972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4436 Highland Rd have any available units?
4436 Highland Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4436 Highland Rd have?
Some of 4436 Highland Rd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4436 Highland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4436 Highland Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4436 Highland Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4436 Highland Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4436 Highland Rd offer parking?
No, 4436 Highland Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4436 Highland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4436 Highland Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4436 Highland Rd have a pool?
No, 4436 Highland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4436 Highland Rd have accessible units?
No, 4436 Highland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4436 Highland Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4436 Highland Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4436 Highland Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4436 Highland Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
