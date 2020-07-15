4436 Highland Rd

Amenities

****BRAND NEW LISTING***READY FOR DECEMBER MOVE-IN**** - ****BRAND NEW LISTING***READY FOR DECEMBER MOVE-IN****



*****Lovely 3br/2ba Ranch***** Move-in READY!!!***** BIG BACK YARD



Adorable home with a rocking chair front that opens up to an open floor plan and lots of room. This home features a nice living room that's open to the eat-in kitchen and laundry area. The Home has been NEWLY RENOVATED with lots of upgrades....beautiful floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and much more.

This home also has a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid for by landlord and included in the rent. Once you walk in this home, you'll know that you are home!!! Very close to Schools, Grocery Shopping, Marta bus line, and Major Highways.



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.

Send emails of interest to:

Kimberly@granvillemanagement.net.

****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****



