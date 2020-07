Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This 3 bedroom ranch home has new carpet, paint, blinds and. is ready for its new family! Enjoy an open space with a fireplace and no stairs. A one car garage and green space all around. The deck is located off the kitchen to provide easy access to grill or sit out and enjoy the fall breeze!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.