4362 High Meadow Place

WOW check out this amazing house today! This house boasts fresh paint throughout including walls, doors, ceilings, and trim. The front siding, shutters, and mailbox have also been updated with fresh paint. The carpet has been professionally cleaned, and new blinds have been installed. No detail was overlooked during this renovation! With a spacious three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this one won't last!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.