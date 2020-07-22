All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated May 7 2019 at 11:17 PM

4362 High Meadow Place

4362 High Meadow Place · No Longer Available
Location

4362 High Meadow Place, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

WOW check out this amazing house today! This house boasts fresh paint throughout including walls, doors, ceilings, and trim. The front siding, shutters, and mailbox have also been updated with fresh paint. The carpet has been professionally cleaned, and new blinds have been installed. No detail was overlooked during this renovation! With a spacious three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this one won't last!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4362 High Meadow Place have any available units?
4362 High Meadow Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4362 High Meadow Place currently offering any rent specials?
4362 High Meadow Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4362 High Meadow Place pet-friendly?
No, 4362 High Meadow Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4362 High Meadow Place offer parking?
No, 4362 High Meadow Place does not offer parking.
Does 4362 High Meadow Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4362 High Meadow Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4362 High Meadow Place have a pool?
No, 4362 High Meadow Place does not have a pool.
Does 4362 High Meadow Place have accessible units?
No, 4362 High Meadow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4362 High Meadow Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4362 High Meadow Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4362 High Meadow Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4362 High Meadow Place does not have units with air conditioning.
