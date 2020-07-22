All apartments in DeKalb County
3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive

3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

Dont Miss out on this Great home w/ 4 oversized bedrooms, 3 full baths. 2 Story Foyer w/ Separate Living and formal dining room. Bright Kitchen opens to Large Family room w/ Fireplace and access to a large backyard and playset for the little ones. Office/guest bedroom and half bath on the main level. Top level features an Oversized Master Bedroom w/ an additional office/nursery. Master spa bath w/ double vanity, separate shower, garden tub and large walk in Closet. Secondary Bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Full bath in hall w/ garden tub. 2 car garage. Beautiful and Quiet community. Must see to appreciate all the space. Please Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Darlene Kelley

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive have any available units?
3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive have?
Some of 3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive offers parking.
Does 3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive have a pool?
No, 3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive have accessible units?
No, 3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
