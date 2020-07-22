3925 Hodgdon Corners Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities garage hot tub

Dont Miss out on this Great home w/ 4 oversized bedrooms, 3 full baths. 2 Story Foyer w/ Separate Living and formal dining room. Bright Kitchen opens to Large Family room w/ Fireplace and access to a large backyard and playset for the little ones. Office/guest bedroom and half bath on the main level. Top level features an Oversized Master Bedroom w/ an additional office/nursery. Master spa bath w/ double vanity, separate shower, garden tub and large walk in Closet. Secondary Bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Full bath in hall w/ garden tub. 2 car garage. Beautiful and Quiet community. Must see to appreciate all the space. Please Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Darlene Kelley