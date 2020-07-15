All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

3357 Huntwood Ct

3357 Huntwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3357 Huntwood Court, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TOTAL Charm in the heart of Decatur!!! MOVE-IN Condition!!! July 1st Move-In!! - ******BRAND NEW LISTING*****MOVE-IN READY*****CALL TODAY******

Lovely home in a quiet, established neighborhood. Warm and welcoming home with side entry garage and extra parking area with long driveway. This home has been totally renovated and ready for IMMEDIATE move-in! The Home has a nice rocking chair front porch and opens up to a welcoming foyer area that leads to the large living room with double french doors, recessed lighting and large windows for natural sun light. The formal dining room has lots of character with the nice lighting fixtures and crown molding and chair molding and a view to the lovely kitchen. The lovely white and bright kitchen has lots of cabinet space, a breakfast area, brand new stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops and tile back splash. This home features beautiful rich wood floors throughout both levels with beautiful decorative tile floors in the step down family room that also features an accent wall fireplace and glass french doors that lead to the backyard area. All of the bedrooms are a nice size. The master bedroom has a sliding glass door that leads to a deck, and it also has a gorgeous bathroom with a corner jetted tub and tiled shower. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. Contact the office today for an IMMEDIATE viewing!!!

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.
Send emails of interest to:
Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.
****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****

(RLNE3970932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3357 Huntwood Ct have any available units?
3357 Huntwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3357 Huntwood Ct have?
Some of 3357 Huntwood Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3357 Huntwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3357 Huntwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3357 Huntwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3357 Huntwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3357 Huntwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3357 Huntwood Ct offers parking.
Does 3357 Huntwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3357 Huntwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3357 Huntwood Ct have a pool?
No, 3357 Huntwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3357 Huntwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 3357 Huntwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3357 Huntwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3357 Huntwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3357 Huntwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3357 Huntwood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
