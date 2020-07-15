3357 Huntwood Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

TOTAL Charm in the heart of Decatur!!! MOVE-IN Condition!!! July 1st Move-In!! - ******BRAND NEW LISTING*****MOVE-IN READY*****CALL TODAY******



Lovely home in a quiet, established neighborhood. Warm and welcoming home with side entry garage and extra parking area with long driveway. This home has been totally renovated and ready for IMMEDIATE move-in! The Home has a nice rocking chair front porch and opens up to a welcoming foyer area that leads to the large living room with double french doors, recessed lighting and large windows for natural sun light. The formal dining room has lots of character with the nice lighting fixtures and crown molding and chair molding and a view to the lovely kitchen. The lovely white and bright kitchen has lots of cabinet space, a breakfast area, brand new stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops and tile back splash. This home features beautiful rich wood floors throughout both levels with beautiful decorative tile floors in the step down family room that also features an accent wall fireplace and glass french doors that lead to the backyard area. All of the bedrooms are a nice size. The master bedroom has a sliding glass door that leads to a deck, and it also has a gorgeous bathroom with a corner jetted tub and tiled shower. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. Contact the office today for an IMMEDIATE viewing!!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.

Send emails of interest to:

Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.

****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****



