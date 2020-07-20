All apartments in DeKalb County
3162 Hardin Court
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

3162 Hardin Court

3162 Hardin Court · No Longer Available
Location

3162 Hardin Court, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious, renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is move in ready! You'll love the recent renovations, convenient location, and most of all, great price! Please contact us today to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3162 Hardin Court have any available units?
3162 Hardin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3162 Hardin Court have?
Some of 3162 Hardin Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3162 Hardin Court currently offering any rent specials?
3162 Hardin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3162 Hardin Court pet-friendly?
No, 3162 Hardin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3162 Hardin Court offer parking?
Yes, 3162 Hardin Court offers parking.
Does 3162 Hardin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3162 Hardin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3162 Hardin Court have a pool?
No, 3162 Hardin Court does not have a pool.
Does 3162 Hardin Court have accessible units?
No, 3162 Hardin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3162 Hardin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3162 Hardin Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3162 Hardin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3162 Hardin Court does not have units with air conditioning.
