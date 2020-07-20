Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3162 Hardin Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3162 Hardin Court
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:43 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3162 Hardin Court
3162 Hardin Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3162 Hardin Court, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious, renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is move in ready! You'll love the recent renovations, convenient location, and most of all, great price! Please contact us today to set up a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3162 Hardin Court have any available units?
3162 Hardin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 3162 Hardin Court have?
Some of 3162 Hardin Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3162 Hardin Court currently offering any rent specials?
3162 Hardin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3162 Hardin Court pet-friendly?
No, 3162 Hardin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 3162 Hardin Court offer parking?
Yes, 3162 Hardin Court offers parking.
Does 3162 Hardin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3162 Hardin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3162 Hardin Court have a pool?
No, 3162 Hardin Court does not have a pool.
Does 3162 Hardin Court have accessible units?
No, 3162 Hardin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3162 Hardin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3162 Hardin Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3162 Hardin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3162 Hardin Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University