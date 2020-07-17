All apartments in DeKalb County
2773 Slumber Trail
2773 Slumber Trail

Location

2773 Slumber Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
We are looking for a family that wants to own but can't qualify right now. You must have a down payment, not a security deposit. This 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath is immaculate. Hardwood and tile floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, new HVAC, and Hot Water Heater. Formal Living and Dining room with a Bonus Playroom!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

