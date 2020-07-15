All apartments in Clarkston
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

Mirador at Idlewood

1250 Brockett Rd · (217) 288-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Fee Reduction
LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL $300 off on select floor plan* Contact leasing office for details.
Location

1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA 30021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1312 · Avail. Sep 21

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1412 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 0810 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 0405 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mirador at Idlewood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
parking
lobby
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and private patios, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. Select units also include washer/dryer connections and/or cozy fireplaces! Many of our floorplans have been upgraded to include vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, new hardware and cabinetry, beautiful backsplashes, and faux-marble countertops!Mirador at Idlewood Apartments has many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our fitness center, spend time with your furry friend at our on-site dog park, or take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool. For your convenience, we also offer 24- hour emergency maintenance and an on-site laundry facility. Call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee, $400 risk assessment fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash 10/month, Pest control $3/month, Sewer $3.50/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mirador at Idlewood have any available units?
Mirador at Idlewood has 7 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mirador at Idlewood have?
Some of Mirador at Idlewood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mirador at Idlewood currently offering any rent specials?
Mirador at Idlewood is offering the following rent specials: LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL $300 off on select floor plan* Contact leasing office for details.
Is Mirador at Idlewood pet-friendly?
Yes, Mirador at Idlewood is pet friendly.
Does Mirador at Idlewood offer parking?
Yes, Mirador at Idlewood offers parking.
Does Mirador at Idlewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mirador at Idlewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mirador at Idlewood have a pool?
Yes, Mirador at Idlewood has a pool.
Does Mirador at Idlewood have accessible units?
No, Mirador at Idlewood does not have accessible units.
Does Mirador at Idlewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mirador at Idlewood has units with dishwashers.
Does Mirador at Idlewood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mirador at Idlewood has units with air conditioning.
