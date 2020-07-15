Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed parking lobby

Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and private patios, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. Select units also include washer/dryer connections and/or cozy fireplaces! Many of our floorplans have been upgraded to include vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, new hardware and cabinetry, beautiful backsplashes, and faux-marble countertops!Mirador at Idlewood Apartments has many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our fitness center, spend time with your furry friend at our on-site dog park, or take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool. For your convenience, we also offer 24- hour emergency maintenance and an on-site laundry facility. Call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new