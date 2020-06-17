2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

No Section 8 at this time. Serious Inquires ONLY Please. AVAILABLE Early August. Luxury townhome in Evansmill Town homes, Lithonia, Ga for rent for $950 per month. (See video walkthrough of Model unit by searching #GCD2722WalkThru on Facebook or on the site: TheHouseThatGemBuilt.com). Fresh Paint. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, wood-like floors throughout unit, kitchen with granite countertops and dishwasher (all black appliances), bedroom with walk-in closet, large living room, breakfast area, private, enclosed patio, ceiling fans throughout, laundry/storage room with washer/dryer hookup, 2 dedicated parking spots, extra storage under stairs. Conveniently located near I20 and Stonecrest Mall. On Marta bus line. ($1200) refundable security deposit. Application fee - $75, Admin fee - $100 due ONLY upon acceptance. Available SOON!! Contact us at 800.484.2536 ext. 3 Reference Adcode: #GCD2722 SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!



Submit application online at:



www.TheHouseThatGemBuilt.com

1 of 10 Townhouses in a complex. Evansmill Townhomes. 2 dedicated parking spots. Lawn care provided.