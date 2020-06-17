All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:03 PM

2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1

2731 Evans Mill Drive · (800) 484-2536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2731 Evans Mill Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
No Section 8 at this time. Serious Inquires ONLY Please. AVAILABLE Early August. Luxury townhome in Evansmill Town homes, Lithonia, Ga for rent for $950 per month. (See video walkthrough of Model unit by searching #GCD2722WalkThru on Facebook or on the site: TheHouseThatGemBuilt.com). Fresh Paint. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, wood-like floors throughout unit, kitchen with granite countertops and dishwasher (all black appliances), bedroom with walk-in closet, large living room, breakfast area, private, enclosed patio, ceiling fans throughout, laundry/storage room with washer/dryer hookup, 2 dedicated parking spots, extra storage under stairs. Conveniently located near I20 and Stonecrest Mall. On Marta bus line. ($1200) refundable security deposit. Application fee - $75, Admin fee - $100 due ONLY upon acceptance. Available SOON!! Contact us at 800.484.2536 ext. 3 Reference Adcode: #GCD2722 SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!

Submit application online at:

www.TheHouseThatGemBuilt.com
1 of 10 Townhouses in a complex. Evansmill Townhomes. 2 dedicated parking spots. Lawn care provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 have any available units?
2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 have?
Some of 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky
Decatur, GA 30034
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr
Decatur, GA 30032
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity