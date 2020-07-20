2360 Mill Ridge Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious home w/fenced yard and 2-car garage in a great school district. Landscaping included with rent. New laminate wood flooring thru-out. Large kitchen, with new SS appliances, opens to breakfast area. 2-story great room w/fireplace and separate dining room. Bedrooms have vaulted trey ceilings. Master features double vanity, separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. Move-in ready. Lease must start within 30 days of application acceptance. Pets negotiable w/pet fee. No Smoking. No Housing Vouchers. Tenant pays all utilities and supplies their own washer/dryer.