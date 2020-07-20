2360 Mill Ridge Trail

Amenities
Spacious home w/fenced yard and 2-car garage in a great school district. Landscaping included with rent. New laminate wood flooring thru-out. Large kitchen, with new SS appliances, opens to breakfast area. 2-story great room w/fireplace and separate dining room. Bedrooms have vaulted trey ceilings. Master features double vanity, separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. Move-in ready. Lease must start within 30 days of application acceptance. Pets negotiable w/pet fee. No Smoking. No Housing Vouchers. Tenant pays all utilities and supplies their own washer/dryer.