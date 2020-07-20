All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2360 Mill Ridge Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2360 Mill Ridge Trail
Last updated June 9 2019 at 2:05 AM

2360 Mill Ridge Trail

2360 Mill Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2360 Mill Ridge Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30345
Northlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious home w/fenced yard and 2-car garage in a great school district. Landscaping included with rent. New laminate wood flooring thru-out. Large kitchen, with new SS appliances, opens to breakfast area. 2-story great room w/fireplace and separate dining room. Bedrooms have vaulted trey ceilings. Master features double vanity, separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. Move-in ready. Lease must start within 30 days of application acceptance. Pets negotiable w/pet fee. No Smoking. No Housing Vouchers. Tenant pays all utilities and supplies their own washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Mill Ridge Trail have any available units?
2360 Mill Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2360 Mill Ridge Trail have?
Some of 2360 Mill Ridge Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Mill Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Mill Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Mill Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2360 Mill Ridge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2360 Mill Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2360 Mill Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 2360 Mill Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2360 Mill Ridge Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Mill Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 2360 Mill Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Mill Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 2360 Mill Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Mill Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2360 Mill Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 Mill Ridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2360 Mill Ridge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky
Decatur, GA 30034
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E
Atlanta, GA 30346
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln
Lithonia, GA 30058

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University