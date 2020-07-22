All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated April 5 2020 at 4:25 AM

2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court

2078 Sugar Creek Falls Close Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2078 Sugar Creek Falls Close Southeast, DeKalb County, GA 30316

Amenities

Fresh, Clean, Move-In Ready, New Carpet, New Appliances, Master Suite W/Separate Shower/Tub, Walk-In Closet, Fenced Backyard, 2-Car Garage with Additional Parking Pad, Local Magnet School, Very Convenient To Schools, Parks, Shopping, Cities, Airport, and MARTA.

TENANT DO NOT SEND ANY MONEY TO ANYONE BEFORE YOU MAKE A RENTAL APPLICATION ON RENTLY. SECURITY DEPOSIT, RENT AND ANY MONEY SHALL ONLY BE REQUESTED AFTER LEASE FORM SIGNED IN PERSON WITH US. WE ONLY ACCEPT APPLICATION THROUGH RENTLY.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court have any available units?
2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court have?
Some of 2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court currently offering any rent specials?
2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court is pet friendly.
Does 2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court offer parking?
Yes, 2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court offers parking.
Does 2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court have a pool?
No, 2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court does not have a pool.
Does 2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court have accessible units?
No, 2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2078 Sugar Creek Falls Court does not have units with air conditioning.
