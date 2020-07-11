Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly hot tub trash valet

Welcome to The Reserve At Twin Oaks, where our affordable, garden-style apartment homes offer you the comfort you deserve. We are located in Clarkston, GA, near I-285, I-20 and Hwy 78 on Montreal Rd. Our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans are ideal for both individuals and families. As a pet-friendly apartment community, we also offer you the space you need to peacefully coexist with your cat or dog. Two sparkling swimming pools, a community fitness center and tennis courts highlight our apartment community. Challenge your friends to a match, go for a run on one of our treadmills or splash around in our pools. At The Reserve At Twin Oaks your comfort is important to us. Feel free to take full advantage of our community amenities.