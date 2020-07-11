All apartments in Clarkston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Reserve at Twin Oaks

Open Now until 6pm
1108 Montreal Rd · (424) 396-0677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA 30021
Clarkston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2805 · Avail. Aug 8

$972

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 707 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 2602 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2608 · Avail. Sep 8

$848

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 1208 · Avail. Oct 8

$978

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Unit 1204 · Avail. Sep 8

$978

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Twin Oaks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
hot tub
trash valet
Welcome to The Reserve At Twin Oaks, where our affordable, garden-style apartment homes offer you the comfort you deserve. We are located in Clarkston, GA, near I-285, I-20 and Hwy 78 on Montreal Rd. Our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans are ideal for both individuals and families. As a pet-friendly apartment community, we also offer you the space you need to peacefully coexist with your cat or dog. Two sparkling swimming pools, a community fitness center and tennis courts highlight our apartment community. Challenge your friends to a match, go for a run on one of our treadmills or splash around in our pools. At The Reserve At Twin Oaks your comfort is important to us. Feel free to take full advantage of our community amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-first month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 35lbs
Parking Details: Other. Striped parking lot available. First come, first served. surface parking lot: first come, first serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Twin Oaks have any available units?
Reserve at Twin Oaks has 16 units available starting at $848 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Reserve at Twin Oaks have?
Some of Reserve at Twin Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Twin Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Twin Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Twin Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Twin Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Twin Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Twin Oaks offers parking.
Does Reserve at Twin Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reserve at Twin Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Twin Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Reserve at Twin Oaks has a pool.
Does Reserve at Twin Oaks have accessible units?
No, Reserve at Twin Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Reserve at Twin Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Twin Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does Reserve at Twin Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Reserve at Twin Oaks has units with air conditioning.
