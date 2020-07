Amenities

Great place to call home! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath modern home is located in Decatur near East Lake Golf Course. Hardwood floors throughout main floor, living room with fireplace, open kitchen floor plan with granite countertops, washer and dryer access in walk in pantry. Fresh paint and carpet cleaned to perfection. Large fenced in backyard to entertain family and friends. Lawn care is included in rent. Schedule a private showing today.