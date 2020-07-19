All apartments in DeKalb County
1559 Overland Ter
1559 Overland Ter

1559 Overland Terrace · No Longer Available
1559 Overland Terrace, DeKalb County, GA 30317
East Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Classic post-war cottage with original stonework and decorative metal entrance. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are ideal for families as well as roommates. Close to both I-20 and Memorial Drive, or just a couple houses away from catching MARTA. Central to Downtown Atlanta, East Atlanta, Kirkwood, Oakhurst, Decatur, Candler Park, Emory University, Georgia State University and more. Deck off kitchen overlooks large backyard. Plenty of off-street parking. Freshly-painted top-to-bottom; move-in ready! Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1559 Overland Ter have any available units?
1559 Overland Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1559 Overland Ter have?
Some of 1559 Overland Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1559 Overland Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1559 Overland Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1559 Overland Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1559 Overland Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1559 Overland Ter offer parking?
No, 1559 Overland Ter does not offer parking.
Does 1559 Overland Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1559 Overland Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1559 Overland Ter have a pool?
No, 1559 Overland Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1559 Overland Ter have accessible units?
No, 1559 Overland Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1559 Overland Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1559 Overland Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 1559 Overland Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 1559 Overland Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
