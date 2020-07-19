1559 Overland Ter

Amenities
Classic post-war cottage with original stonework and decorative metal entrance. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are ideal for families as well as roommates. Close to both I-20 and Memorial Drive, or just a couple houses away from catching MARTA. Central to Downtown Atlanta, East Atlanta, Kirkwood, Oakhurst, Decatur, Candler Park, Emory University, Georgia State University and more. Deck off kitchen overlooks large backyard. Plenty of off-street parking. Freshly-painted top-to-bottom; move-in ready! Pets negotiable.