All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 1055 Carriage Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
1055 Carriage Pl
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

1055 Carriage Pl

1055 Carriage Place · (800) 433-6565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1055 Carriage Place, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3.5 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
tennis court
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS **

With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000. Dream America will buy the house and rent it to you until you qualify for a mortgage. And best of all, 10% of your rent paid is credited towards your purchase.

This mansion features a master bedroom with a sitting area on the main level. The second level has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath and bonus room. Elegant great room with hard wood flooring and features a floor to ceiling brick fireplace, the living room and den both led out to a large wrap around deck for your entertainment overlooking beautiful backyard with features a tennis/basketball court.

(RLNE5560484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Carriage Pl have any available units?
1055 Carriage Pl has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1055 Carriage Pl have?
Some of 1055 Carriage Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Carriage Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Carriage Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Carriage Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1055 Carriage Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1055 Carriage Pl offer parking?
No, 1055 Carriage Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1055 Carriage Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 Carriage Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Carriage Pl have a pool?
No, 1055 Carriage Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Carriage Pl have accessible units?
No, 1055 Carriage Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Carriage Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1055 Carriage Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 Carriage Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1055 Carriage Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1055 Carriage Pl?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl
Decatur, GA 30034
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity