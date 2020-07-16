1055 Carriage Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors basketball court tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court tennis court

** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS **



With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000. Dream America will buy the house and rent it to you until you qualify for a mortgage. And best of all, 10% of your rent paid is credited towards your purchase.



This mansion features a master bedroom with a sitting area on the main level. The second level has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath and bonus room. Elegant great room with hard wood flooring and features a floor to ceiling brick fireplace, the living room and den both led out to a large wrap around deck for your entertainment overlooking beautiful backyard with features a tennis/basketball court.



(RLNE5560484)