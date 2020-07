Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage trash valet yoga garage parking community garden dog grooming area hot tub

**We are now accepting guided in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. We also have self-guided tours and live video tour options available. Please schedule your tour today or contact us to learn more.** Welcome to ARLO, your local Decatur apartment community which features spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes. At ARLO, you can view downtown Decatur from the 24/7 Sky Lounge or take a dip in our resort-style pool! Your furry friends are always welcome and can roam free in our pet park! ARLO is only 1 block from The Decatur Square where you can discover an array of cuisines! Enjoy tapas at The Iberian Pig or indulge in a scoop of ice cream from Jeni's Ice Cream! You can always stay at ARLO and dine in at D92 Korean BBQ. The Decatur MARTA Station is a 5-minute walk which will bring you right into the city of Atlanta. However, we encourage you to stay and explore all Decatur has to offer. ARLO is well-connected to the local happenings yet stands apart with its ...