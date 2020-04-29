All apartments in Decatur
8 Oakhurst Terrace

8 Oakhurst Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8 Oakhurst Terrace, Decatur, GA 30030
College Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
garage
Charming townhome tucked away in a quiet, park-like setting. Just blocks to Oakhurst Village, Agnes Scott College, restaurants, schools, and community garden! Features include hardwoods on main, new carpet on 2nd level, spacious back deck, two car garage, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Wonderful open flow floor plan with a view into the family from the lovely granite & stainless steel kitchen. Two bedrooms & two baths upstairs with additional bedroom and bath on terrace level. Don’t miss the opportunity to be in one of the most sought after locations in town!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Oakhurst Terrace have any available units?
8 Oakhurst Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 8 Oakhurst Terrace have?
Some of 8 Oakhurst Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Oakhurst Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8 Oakhurst Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Oakhurst Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 8 Oakhurst Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 8 Oakhurst Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8 Oakhurst Terrace offers parking.
Does 8 Oakhurst Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Oakhurst Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Oakhurst Terrace have a pool?
No, 8 Oakhurst Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8 Oakhurst Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8 Oakhurst Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Oakhurst Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Oakhurst Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Oakhurst Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Oakhurst Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

