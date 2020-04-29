8 Oakhurst Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities community garden parking garage

Charming townhome tucked away in a quiet, park-like setting. Just blocks to Oakhurst Village, Agnes Scott College, restaurants, schools, and community garden! Features include hardwoods on main, new carpet on 2nd level, spacious back deck, two car garage, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Wonderful open flow floor plan with a view into the family from the lovely granite & stainless steel kitchen. Two bedrooms & two baths upstairs with additional bedroom and bath on terrace level. Don’t miss the opportunity to be in one of the most sought after locations in town!!!