636 McKoy St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 01/05/20 City of Decatur's Desirable Oakhurst Neighborhood - Property Id: 191075



City of Decatur's desirable Oakhurst neighborhood - Vintage brick single family on charming side street - Nicely updated, surprisingly roomy - Walk to restaurants & shops in Oakhurst Village - Private, level backyard perfect for parties.



Fresh paint - Sun filled space - Large bedrooms - Extra storage - Hardwood floors - Remodeled bath - Small study or office - Laundry connections - Fenced - Highly walkable, bikeable neighborhood - City of Decatur schools - Decatur High - Renfro Middle - Easy access to McKoy Park.



Animals: No dogs. Cats with pet fee. Please contact us to view the property prior to applying. Newly available. Minimum one year.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191075

Property Id 191075



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5404226)