All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 636 McKoy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
636 McKoy St
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

636 McKoy St

636 Mc Koy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

636 Mc Koy Street, Decatur, GA 30030
Oakhurst

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 01/05/20 City of Decatur's Desirable Oakhurst Neighborhood - Property Id: 191075

City of Decatur's desirable Oakhurst neighborhood - Vintage brick single family on charming side street - Nicely updated, surprisingly roomy - Walk to restaurants & shops in Oakhurst Village - Private, level backyard perfect for parties.

Fresh paint - Sun filled space - Large bedrooms - Extra storage - Hardwood floors - Remodeled bath - Small study or office - Laundry connections - Fenced - Highly walkable, bikeable neighborhood - City of Decatur schools - Decatur High - Renfro Middle - Easy access to McKoy Park.

Animals: No dogs. Cats with pet fee. Please contact us to view the property prior to applying. Newly available. Minimum one year.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191075
Property Id 191075

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5404226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 McKoy St have any available units?
636 McKoy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 636 McKoy St have?
Some of 636 McKoy St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 McKoy St currently offering any rent specials?
636 McKoy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 McKoy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 McKoy St is pet friendly.
Does 636 McKoy St offer parking?
No, 636 McKoy St does not offer parking.
Does 636 McKoy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 McKoy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 McKoy St have a pool?
No, 636 McKoy St does not have a pool.
Does 636 McKoy St have accessible units?
No, 636 McKoy St does not have accessible units.
Does 636 McKoy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 McKoy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 636 McKoy St have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 McKoy St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl
Decatur, GA 30034
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
The Life at Pine Village
2889 Panthersville Rd
Decatur, GA 30034
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir
Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

Decatur 1 BedroomsDecatur 2 Bedrooms
Decatur Apartments with ParkingDecatur Pet Friendly Places
Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Clairemont Great Lakes
Downtown Decatur

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College