All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7

423 Clairemont Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Decatur
See all
Clairemont-Great Lakes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

423 Clairemont Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
Clairemont-Great Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo located in Downtown Decatur - Gorgeous renovated 1BR 1 Bathroom Condo located in the Historic square of Downtown Decatur. Condo has study nook/office space. Features hardwood floors and vintage door knobs throughout, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and large bright bedroom with plenty of closet space, and a patio perfect to relax. This is a great condo community with fabulous neighbors in a great location. Emory shuttle stop directly in front of this condo! Available Immediately! Must have at least 600 credit score, make at least 3X the rental income, 1 current months proof of income, thorough criminal and credit background check, non-refundable application fee of $60/adult & a non-refundable admin fee of $200 due at time of move in. Non-refundable reservation fee of $1550 due within 24 hrs of approval. Reservation fee converts to refundable security deposit at move-in.

(RLNE4619236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 have any available units?
423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 have?
Some of 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 currently offering any rent specials?
423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 pet-friendly?
No, 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 offer parking?
No, 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 does not offer parking.
Does 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 have a pool?
No, 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 does not have a pool.
Does 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 have accessible units?
No, 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl
Decatur, GA 30034
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive
Decatur, GA 30033
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030

Similar Pages

Decatur 1 BedroomsDecatur 2 Bedrooms
Decatur Dog Friendly ApartmentsDecatur Pet Friendly Places
Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Clairemont Great LakesDowntown Decatur
Winnona Park Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College