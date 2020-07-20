423 Clairemont Ave Unit #7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo located in Downtown Decatur - Gorgeous renovated 1BR 1 Bathroom Condo located in the Historic square of Downtown Decatur. Condo has study nook/office space. Features hardwood floors and vintage door knobs throughout, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and large bright bedroom with plenty of closet space, and a patio perfect to relax. This is a great condo community with fabulous neighbors in a great location. Emory shuttle stop directly in front of this condo! Available Immediately! Must have at least 600 credit score, make at least 3X the rental income, 1 current months proof of income, thorough criminal and credit background check, non-refundable application fee of $60/adult & a non-refundable admin fee of $200 due at time of move in. Non-refundable reservation fee of $1550 due within 24 hrs of approval. Reservation fee converts to refundable security deposit at move-in.



(RLNE4619236)