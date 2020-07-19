All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 231 OLYMPIC Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
231 OLYMPIC Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

231 OLYMPIC Place

231 Olympic Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

231 Olympic Place, Decatur, GA 30030
Oakhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly painted walls/ceiings/trim throughout! Surrounded by grassy lawn on a quiet, friendly street in the heart of Oakhurst. Short walk via neighborhood trail to Oakhurst Elementary, and easy walk to all top-rated PreK-12 Decatur City Schools. Walk to Decatur Square, Oakhurst Village, E Lake Marta station, and 5 City Parks! Unit has brand new washer/dryer, new microwave, new dishwasher, and new ceiling fans. Newer fridge, stove, and 1 yr new energy efficient HVAC. Rent includes water, trash pickup, yard care, pest control. All hardwoods/tile, no carpet. Enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 OLYMPIC Place have any available units?
231 OLYMPIC Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 231 OLYMPIC Place have?
Some of 231 OLYMPIC Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 OLYMPIC Place currently offering any rent specials?
231 OLYMPIC Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 OLYMPIC Place pet-friendly?
No, 231 OLYMPIC Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 231 OLYMPIC Place offer parking?
Yes, 231 OLYMPIC Place offers parking.
Does 231 OLYMPIC Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 OLYMPIC Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 OLYMPIC Place have a pool?
No, 231 OLYMPIC Place does not have a pool.
Does 231 OLYMPIC Place have accessible units?
No, 231 OLYMPIC Place does not have accessible units.
Does 231 OLYMPIC Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 OLYMPIC Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 OLYMPIC Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 231 OLYMPIC Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr
Decatur, GA 30034
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir
Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

Decatur 1 BedroomsDecatur 2 Bedrooms
Decatur Dog Friendly ApartmentsDecatur Pet Friendly Places
Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Clairemont Great LakesDowntown Decatur
Winnona Park Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College