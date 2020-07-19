231 OLYMPIC Place

Amenities
Freshly painted walls/ceiings/trim throughout! Surrounded by grassy lawn on a quiet, friendly street in the heart of Oakhurst. Short walk via neighborhood trail to Oakhurst Elementary, and easy walk to all top-rated PreK-12 Decatur City Schools. Walk to Decatur Square, Oakhurst Village, E Lake Marta station, and 5 City Parks! Unit has brand new washer/dryer, new microwave, new dishwasher, and new ceiling fans. Newer fridge, stove, and 1 yr new energy efficient HVAC. Rent includes water, trash pickup, yard care, pest control. All hardwoods/tile, no carpet. Enjoy!