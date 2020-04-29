All apartments in Decatur
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 AM

222 AVERY Street

222 Avery Street · No Longer Available
Location

222 Avery Street, Decatur, GA 30030
Winnona Park Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Winnona Park Bungalow w/open floor plan features hardwood floors, family room, living room is open to the dining room and kitchen. New Paint and carpet, Newer Stainless appliances. Master on the main with private bath and walk- in closet, two room share hall bath. Spacious bonus area for family hangout or office that houses plenty of storage. Washer/Dryer included. Attached 2-car garage with access to 220v plug for electric vehicle, Great open backyard. Very nice corner lot. Great City of Decatur Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 AVERY Street have any available units?
222 AVERY Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 222 AVERY Street have?
Some of 222 AVERY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 AVERY Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 AVERY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 AVERY Street pet-friendly?
No, 222 AVERY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 222 AVERY Street offer parking?
Yes, 222 AVERY Street offers parking.
Does 222 AVERY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 AVERY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 AVERY Street have a pool?
No, 222 AVERY Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 AVERY Street have accessible units?
No, 222 AVERY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 AVERY Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 AVERY Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 AVERY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 AVERY Street does not have units with air conditioning.
