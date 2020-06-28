219 Sycamore Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Available 10/01/19 Gorgeous City of Decatur 3/2 home on MARTA - Property Id: 151128



Two gas fireplaces, hardwood and marble floors, laundry (W/D hookups), new stainless appliances, freshly painted exterior, new roof with copper gutters, brick patio, garden shed, attic for storage, off-street parking. City Schools of Decatur.



This 3/2 brick 1930s Craftsman, architect-owned and lovingly renovated, is chock full of details including period windows, hardwood floors, crown, picture molding, loads of natural light and charm. Convenient to MARTA, Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory, CDC, Agnes Scott, easy stroll into downtown Decatur. The master features marble floors, skylights, wooden trusses overhead. Second bedroom has working gas fireplace and third, historic stained glass window. Bathrooms have pedestal sinks, porcelain tile floors. Kitchen has a beaded-board ceiling, new stainless appliances, solid slate countertops. Living room has working gas fireplace, original built-in cabinets. The sunroom has barrel vault ceiling, skylights, marble floors, custom stained glass.

No Dogs Allowed



