219 Sycamore Dr

219 Sycamore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

219 Sycamore Drive, Decatur, GA 30030
Decatur Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 10/01/19 Gorgeous City of Decatur 3/2 home on MARTA - Property Id: 151128

Two gas fireplaces, hardwood and marble floors, laundry (W/D hookups), new stainless appliances, freshly painted exterior, new roof with copper gutters, brick patio, garden shed, attic for storage, off-street parking. City Schools of Decatur.

This 3/2 brick 1930s Craftsman, architect-owned and lovingly renovated, is chock full of details including period windows, hardwood floors, crown, picture molding, loads of natural light and charm. Convenient to MARTA, Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory, CDC, Agnes Scott, easy stroll into downtown Decatur. The master features marble floors, skylights, wooden trusses overhead. Second bedroom has working gas fireplace and third, historic stained glass window. Bathrooms have pedestal sinks, porcelain tile floors. Kitchen has a beaded-board ceiling, new stainless appliances, solid slate countertops. Living room has working gas fireplace, original built-in cabinets. The sunroom has barrel vault ceiling, skylights, marble floors, custom stained glass.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151128p
Property Id 151128

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5117878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Sycamore Dr have any available units?
219 Sycamore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 219 Sycamore Dr have?
Some of 219 Sycamore Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Sycamore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
219 Sycamore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Sycamore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Sycamore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 219 Sycamore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 219 Sycamore Dr offers parking.
Does 219 Sycamore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Sycamore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Sycamore Dr have a pool?
No, 219 Sycamore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 219 Sycamore Dr have accessible units?
No, 219 Sycamore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Sycamore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Sycamore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Sycamore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Sycamore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
